Door Camera Records Funnel Cloud Passing Through Bedford County, Tennessee

A door camera recorded a funnel cloud passing through Unionville, an unincorporated community in Bedford County, Tennessee, on Tuesday, January 3.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch in the region on the same day and warned of hail and wind gusts.

Footage recorded by Jaxon Hooper’s door camera shows the funnel cloud lifting debris off the ground as it moves through the area. Credit: Jaxon Hooper via Storyful