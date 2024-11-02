Donte DiVincenzo sets up the nice finish

On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus to analyze his All-Breakout team before the 2024-2025 season.
Why the Knicks and Timberwolves may not be done dealing.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Isis "Ice" Young to go through some big NBA news ahead of the start of preseason and to catch us up on the WNBA playoffs.
Breaking down Minnesota's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
In today's edition: Dodgers win it all, NFL power rankings, the NBA's 3-point evolution (has it gone too far?), a league of their own, and more.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.
Juan Soto's free agency looms as the top item on the offseason agenda for GM Brian Cashman.
In today's edition: Volpe's big night, every NFL starting QB this century, NBA power rankings, exploring the Tour de France route, and more.
With key contributions from the bottom of the lineup and another shutdown outing by the bullpen, the Yankees rediscovered their swagger and stole some momentum