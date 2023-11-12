Donte DiVincenzo rises to block the shot

The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden was among six people killed in an automobile accident Saturday morning, Houston Police Department said.
The MMA community reacted to Tom Aspinall's quick knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 to claim the interim heavyweight title.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
Mac Jones' fourth-quarter interception earned him a spot on the bench for the Patriots' final drive in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira rushed for 109 yards and one touchdown while Nick Hallett blocked a punt and scored to help propel the Blue Bombers to a franchise-record fourth straight Grey Cup appearance after a 24-13 victory over the B.C. Lions in Saturday’s CFL West Division final. Winnipeg will face Montreal in the 110th Grey Cup on Nov. 19 in Hamilton after the Alouettes upset the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the East final. The Bombers will try to win a third championship in four appearances afte
Five down, four to go. Rory McIlroy’s goal to become Europe’s most prolific major winner is well-trailed, but it should be acknowledged that the Ulsterman is also on a mission to usurp Colin Montgomerie in the all-time charts as Europe No 1.
Time for our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire adds, and Evan Berofsky has the best pickups for your roster.
Michigan's whining - and quite literally crying in one instance - about Jim Harbaugh's suspension only makes the Wolverines more unlikeable.
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
Over six seasons with the Aggies, Fisher's teams have a 45-25 record, including 6-4 this year. He signed a guaranteed $94 million extension in 2021.
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
When Lakers coach Darvin Ham thought about moving Austin Reaves to the bench, he said, 'It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.' It did.
VANCOUVER — Wide receiver Sam Davenport hauled in a last-second touchdown as the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds staged a late comeback to beat the University of Alberta 28-27 and win the Hardy Cup. Quarterback Garett Rooker went 27 of 35 and threw 378 yards in the dramatic win. Davenport was targeted 10 times with the game-winning catch -- his only touchdown of the day. Quarterback Eli Hetlinger threw 12 of 21 in the loss for Alberta. On the East Coast, St. Francis Xavier is the Atl
Jay Woodcroft is out as coach of the Edmonton Oilers after the supposed Stanley Cup contenders lost 10 of their first 13 games this season. Woodcroft was fired Sunday at the end of the team's road trip, which wrapped up with a 4-1 win at Seattle on Saturday night. That victory was not enough to save Woodcroft's job in the aftermath of a four-game losing streak, including an embarrassing 3-2 loss at the NHL-worst San Jose Sharks earlier in the week. Kris Knoblauch, Connor McDavid's junior hockey
Remember when Alabama benched quarterback Jalen Milroe against South Florida in September and it looked as if Nick Saban's dynasty was maybe not dead but definitely trending in the wrong direction? The Crimson Tide have won eight straight since losing to Texas at home in Week 2, including that wonky win at USF, and Milroe is now playing well enough to seriously ask the question: Is this guy a Heisman Trophy candidate? After sharing the marquee with LSU's Jayden Daniels last week, Milroe was the star of the show as No. 8 Alabama routed Kentucky on Saturday.
Draymond Green had an altercation in the third quarter with the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell that resulted in a peculiar technical foul and ejection.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan's three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football's winningest program over a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the sport. The school delivered on its promise to fight back in court a few hours later, asking a Michigan judge for a temporary restraining order that would allow Harbaugh to coach the Wolverines in their biggest game of the
SEATTLE — Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says his team doesn't like looking at the standings right now, but they're taking it one game at a time in the search to end their losing streak. The Oilers (2-9-1) have lost four straight, including a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks who sit bottom of the Pacific Division. Woodcroft spoke to media after practicing in Seattle ahead of their Saturday evening game against the Kraken. "There were some good parts of the game and certainly some ar
TORONTO — Kabion Ento and the Montreal Alouettes defence turned Chad Kelly's first playoff start into a nightmare. Ento and Marc-Antoine Dequoy returned interceptions for touchdowns as Montreal forced nine turnovers to stun the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the East Division final Saturday. The nine turnovers — which resulted in 21 points — included four interceptions by Kelly, the East Division's outstanding player nominee. Montreal also stopped Kelly twice in short-yardage situations and recovere