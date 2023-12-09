Donte DiVincenzo nails it from behind the arc
LA Lakers star LeBron James calls for a change to the United States' gun control laws following fatal shooting in Las Vegas.
Something was different about Luka Dončić in the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
Bubba Watson also traded away his two best players after the entire roster was set to return in 2024.
After two years of being one of PGA Tour's staunchest defenders, Masters champion Jon Rahm takes the money and runs to LIV Golf.
Fitzpatrick made the comments during Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ pregame show.
Hamilton was speaking at the federation’s prize-giving gala in Baku.
Andy Behrens looks at situations that should be giving managers nightmares as the fantasy playoffs loom.
Pruett is stepping away from drag racing to start a family, so Stewart is stepping into drag racing's top class.
It is 2023, and there is still a baseball team that doesn't let its players grow beards.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers blowing out the Pelicans in the semifinal of the In-Season Tournament.
TORONTO — Otto Porter Jr. smiled when he heard that Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had called him a calming influence. "That's my job," said Porter. Porter played 14 minutes in Toronto's disappointing 112-103 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, earning a team-best plus-14 defensive rating with two rebounds and an assist off the bench. Rajakovic said Porter will be a regular in the Raptors rotation after the solid performance. "Whether we’re down or up, I try to be even-keeled, makin
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
Jon Rahm, one of the world's best and most popular golfers, is set to join LIV Golf, according to a new report, a move that will send ripples through the entire sport.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin talks occasionally about the idea of “football justice," the belief that players and teams who put in the time and stick together are eventually rewarded. A different kind of “football justice” seems to have materialized over the last week for Tomlin and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a karmic leveling of sorts that has turned a once-promising season on its head. Barely 100 hours removed from a decisive upset at home at the hands of two-win Arizona, the Steele
The Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to create some separation in the race for an AFC wild-card spot. The latest, a 21-18 setback against New England on Thursday night in which the Steelers fell into a second-quarter 18-point hole and couldn’t recover. “Obviously, this stings, but we’ll be back,” coach Mike Tomlin said.
Coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff aren't the only popular Detroit Lions these days. A movie about the franchise's greatest running back and his sudden retirement is Amazon Prime Video's most-viewed documentary. “Bye Bye Barry” looks back at Barry Sanders' 10-year career with the Detroit Lions and his decision to retire in 1999 despite being on the cusp of becoming the NFL's all-time leading rusher. It surpassed “Kelce,” a documentary about Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, less
Anthony Smith disagrees with those calling for Jon Jones to be stripped of his UFC heavyweight title.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United won a hat trick of monthly Premier League awards on Friday to push back talk of a crisis for manager Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag and Harry Maguire were voted Premier League manager and player of the month, respectively, for November, while Alejandro Garnacho's stunning overhead kick against Everton was named the best goal. The awards came at the end of a week when Ten Hag faced reports of player unrest in the locker room, which led to journalists being bann