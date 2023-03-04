Donte DiVincenzo with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans

From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving became the first pair of Dallas Mavericks teammates to each score at least 40 points in the same game.
Ja Morant is at an inflection point.
The ESPN mainstay said there was a double standard against black players
Milwaukee Bucks overtake Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference while Sacramento’s surge and LeBron James’ injury impact Western Conference.
Even with starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins still on the sidelines, the Golden State Warriors are suddenly looking like a serious contender again. Jordan Poole scored 34 points, Klay Thompson had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the defending champions used another big second-half surge to rally past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. "I just feel there's a grit that comes with defense that allows you to shake it off and keep playing," coach Steve Kerr said of his team's comebacks.
Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas has been aggressive ahead of the NHL trade deadline, adding on both ends of the ice. The 37-year-old has made a Stanley Cup contender better and if Toronto stumbles again in the playoffs, the responsibility should fall on the players and Dubas should receive a contract extension for his work regardless.
The 2014 NBA re-draft: The year of the over-performing second-round picks, including Nikola Jokic
James sustained the right foot tendon injury during a massive comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell led the Charlotte 49ers to their only Final Four in 1977. After that, his life got even more interesting.
Aaron Wiggins scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 130-103 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The Thunder hadn't won since Feb. 15 — their final game before the All-Star break. “It feels good,” Wiggins said.
The Heat were the NBA’s best 3-point shooting team last season at 38%, and — almost inexplicably -- can’t shoot straight this season. Miami is averaging 107.9 points per game, almost two points behind No. 29 Houston — the team with the worst record in the NBA. “We’re getting the looks,” Heat forward Kevin Love said.
The Miami Heat’s starting lineup has not produced positive minutes since Caleb Martin was moved to the bench last week.
The Clippers will be shorthanded when they face the Kings in a rematch of last week’s epic double-overtime shootout in Los Angeles.
The Miami Heat continues to struggle through inconsistent play as it faces the possibility of having to be part of the play-in tournament this season.
The Mavericks haven't turned things around since their big trade.
Mikal Bridges was considered a defensive star and complementary offensive player in Phoenix before abruptly having his five-year run there ended when he was shipped to Brooklyn as part of the trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Bridges scored 38 points and the Nets overcame a 28-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics 115-105 on Friday night. It was Brooklyn's first victory over Boston in four meetings this season.
Julius Randle lifted the New York Knicks to their eighth consecutive win Friday night in just about the most dramatic fashion you will ever see.
"I'm really proud of him because he's getting so involved and letting his voice help other people too," Magic tells PEOPLE
Klay Thompson scored 27 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer, helping the Golden State Warriors wrap up a perfect homestand with a 108-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Warriors went 5-0 on the homestand despite missing injured star Stephen Curry to strengthen their playoff positioning in the ultra-tight Western Conference. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points off the bench to help the Warriors overcome a 17-point deficit in the first half.