Donte DiVincenzo with an assist vs the New Orleans Pelicans

Associated Press

Even with starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins still on the sidelines, the Golden State Warriors are suddenly looking like a serious contender again. Jordan Poole scored 34 points, Klay Thompson had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the defending champions used another big second-half surge to rally past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. "I just feel there's a grit that comes with defense that allows you to shake it off and keep playing," coach Steve Kerr said of his team's comebacks.