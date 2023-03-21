Donte DiVincenzo with an assist vs the Houston Rockets

The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups.
Dana White met with the media after UFC 286 and gave his thoughts on Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and much more.
The Taken star said jokes linking Irish people to fighting and drinking were racist.
'1883' star Tim McGraw received a special welcome to the Dutton universe courtesy of the original patriarch, Kevin Costner.
The Reds would reportedly consider a deal if the franchise icon asked to be moved to Toronto at the trade deadline.
"We'll learn from it and move on," the driver said after what one outlet called a "bonkers meltdown."
Tiffany Emig, the owner of eight English cream golden retrievers, took the dogs for their first swim at the Rummy’s Beach Club in Spring, Texas, when they were five weeks old. The water will undoubtedly be intimidating for puppies at that age. But, as this video shows, the dogs rose to the challenge and dived into the pool one after the other. They’ll all be strong swimmers in no time! Credit: YouTube/Lisa Goebel via Storyful
Jon Anik disagrees with Justin Gaethje's criticism toward Michael Bisping following Saturday's UFC 286 headliner.
Alonso celebrated on the podium before being demoted to fourth.
Cooks has wanted out of Houston since at least October, and is finally getting his wish.
Moore carded a closing 67 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.
With LeBron James watching and Anthony Davis struggling, Austin Reaves finishes with a career-high 35 points in the Lakers' 111-105 win over the Magic.
Eden Hazard has outlined his desire to stay at Real Madrid next season, despite making just three appearances in LaLiga this term.
Take a look at Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler's first faceoff before Season 31 of "The Ultimate Fighter" and their eventual UFC fight.
Golf's first major championship of 2023 sees the best players in the world gather at Augusta National for the time-honoured tradition that is the Masters.
Golden Bears head coach Ian Herbers feared for his team's safety "every time" they went on the ice.
Antoine Davis has ended his pursuit of “Pistol” Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record. While it looked like Davis' college career was over when the College Basketball Invitational did not extend an invitation to the Titans, he held out hope until Monday that he would get another chance to play, possibly in an inaugural College Hoops Postseason 8. The CBI, which started Saturday, posted pictures on its Twitter account of Maravich and Davis shortly after Detroit Mercy lost at Youngstown State and had talks with the school about a potential invitation.