'I Don't See a Riot Here': Protesters Chant at Police in Columbus

Protesters gathered in downtown Columbus, Ohio, as part of anti-racism demonstrations before one man was arrested and several police officers injured in clashes near the Statehouse on June 21.

Video shows a crowd of people on one side of an intersection chanting “I don’t see a riot here. Why are you in riot gear?”, with police standing on the opposite side wearing protective gear.

Police arrested a man outside the Statehouse, and a scooter was thrown at them, during the protest in the city. Credit: Erin Laviola via Storyful