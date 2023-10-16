Don't Scream - Trailer
Don't Scream - Trailer
Hamas is laying a trap for Israel in Gaza, Alex Younger, former head of UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service, told the BBC.
“When a wild animal loses its fear of humans, it rarely ever ends well."
The Princess of Wales experienced an awkward fashion mishap at the England vs France game after arriving at the Stade de Marseille in the same Zara blazer as the World Rugby chairman's wife, Lady Hilary
Will Smith said he had "emotional blindness" to Jada Pinkett Smith.
Nicole Scherzinger threw a party for her Sunset Boulevard West End castmates and wore a very daring see-through backless sparkly dress with a huge chest cut-out
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed and killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded his mother, allegedly because the tenants are Muslim.
The footage appears to show Israeli troops shooting and throwing grenades from Defender-class boats at Hamas fighters who have fallen from their boat.
The GOP presidential candidate pivoted to attacking Joe Biden and the CNN anchor wasn't having it.
CNN’s Jake Tapper shut down GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for blaming President Biden for the House being unable to elect a new Republican Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster. Tapper asked Haley on “State of the Union” if Rep. Austin Scott’s (R-Ga.) remarks on the House Speakership election were accurate when he…
The war has proved costly for both Russia and Ukraine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had dinner at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City on Sunday night
“That is genius.”
Jennifer Aniston reveals why her nipples made so many appearances on Friends, after fans noticed them poking through her top a lot.
During Lake's Senate campaign kickoff, she largely steered clear of past election grievances and instead spoke of the need for honesty in elections.
Iran said it will intervene if the Israeli operation in Gaza continues, two diplomatic sources told the Axios news agency.
The Princess of Wales, 42, stunned in a white bouclé jacket and flared trousers to support England against France in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday
The actor split from Tori Spelling in June, after more than a decade of marriage
The passive income dream can actually be a nightmare.
In the best traditions of the German automotive industry, it is precision-engineered to outclass the competition. Yet at 62 tons and 32ft long, the Leopard tank perhaps lacks the understated grace of an Audi or BMW.