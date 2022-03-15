'Don't Look Up' could be down for Oscars' biggest award

STORY: [Leonardo DiCaprio, Actor]

"That was probably one of the strangest five or six months of my life, seeing beat after beat in the movie come true."

'Don't Look Up' could score the Oscars' biggest award

The comedy film is a cautionary tale about not listening to scientists

[Adam McKay, Writer/Director]

"What the movie is really about is all the effed up, bizarre, strange, dysfunctional ways that we now talk to each other, through social media, TV, you know, career, workplace, gossip. . .we've destroyed the way that we talk to each other as a species, as a community and that's the key that needs to be fixed in order for us to fix these other problems."

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists

who discover that the Earth is going to be hit by a meteor

and struggle to get their message across to the media and even the president

DiCaprio says the film deals with an issue close to his heart: climate change

[Leonardo DiCaprio, Actor]

"At this specific turning point in history, there was nothing more important to do than to recreate the narrative, start to take a mirror to ourselves and society and media and politics."