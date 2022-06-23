Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

Reuters

Britain's economy is showing signs of stalling as high inflation hits new orders and businesses report levels of concern that normally herald a recession, a closely watched industry survey showed on Thursday. "The economy is starting to look like it is running on empty," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said. "Business confidence has now slumped to a level which has in the past typically signalled an imminent recession," he said, adding that the economy was likely to show a fall in output in the second quarter that could deepen in the third quarter.