Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Colorado Avalanche
    Colorado Avalanche
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories