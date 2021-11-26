'Don't even think about doing it': CHP cracks down on DUI driving during Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather and California Highway Patrol wants to make sure everyone gets to their destination safely. CHP has put a “Maximum Enforcement Period” in place across the state, including in the Sacramento area. This enforcement period means cracking down on impaired driving. CHP told KCRA 3 officers they have already made several arrests during this year’s Thanksgiving weekend. "If you're even questioning it, don't even think about doing it,” California Highway Patrol Officer A.J. McTaggart said of impaired driving.