Don't Call Him a Dummy - Animatronic 'Billy' Doll Provides Halloween Scare

Californian artist Mark Anthony crafts replicas of some of the creepiest characters to haunt our screens, like this animatronic doll that pays tribute to Billy, the puppet star of James Wan’s 2007 supernatural horror Dead Silence.

Footage of the doll shared on YouTube, shows the dummy turning to face the camera, alongside creepy movements of its eyes and mouth.

Describing it as “the most scary and creepy” life-sized puppet doll, The Scary Closet website states that the doll is made from 50 intricate pieces which are “all hand-assembled and hand made in the USA.” Credit: The Scary Closet via Storyful