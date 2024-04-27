Donovan Mitchell with the hoop & harm
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
It was ugly all over for the Clippers in Game 3.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
DENVER (AP) — Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon quickly made his way down the tunnel with his hand bleeding after a fight at the end of the game against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Dillon suffered what appeared to be a deep cut following a 6-2 loss in Game 3 of their first-round series. The Jets had no update on Dillon after the game or if the injury might have happened because of a skate blade. “He’s still being examined,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. Asked if there was a lot
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
Rafael Nadal was supported by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son Rafael Jr at the Madrid Open on Thursday…
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
Erik Spoelstra doesn’t want credit for the Heat’s success, but he continues to be praised anyway.
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
BMF winner Max Holloway believes Justin Gaethje should be credited with first knockdown of his UFC career.
Dave Kitson is about to embark on a somewhat unexpected footballing journey. In July the former Reading, Stoke and Oxford striker is heading off to one of the most isolated places on earth: the tiny Micronesian state of Nauru. His role: to get the locals playing football. Which, given that the island boasts just one quarter-sized pitch and almost the entire landscape has been horribly scarred by a generation of phosphate mining, is likely to prove no easy task. Not to mention the fact that 70 pe
There may yet be a vulnerability that others will exploit in Manchester City’s last five Premier League games of this title race, although it should be said that on this occasion Roberto De Zerbi, one of the Pep Guardiola disciples of the era, never got close to finding it.
As the 2024 NFL draft resumed Friday, USA TODAY Sports once again handed out grades for each pick, this time in the second and third rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark crashed the NBA's playoff party Friday night — and drew a standing ovation from her new home fans. Twice. She's hoping to do it all over again in September in the same place. The WNBA's No. 1 overall draft pick and Division I's career scoring leader revved up a raucous Indiana Pacers crowd by pumping the accelerator of a replica IndyCar before Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks. It was Clark's first public appearance on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse court since the
