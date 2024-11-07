Donovan Mitchell with the hoop & harm

Jim Donovan, longtime radio voice of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 68 following a 20-year struggle with cancer.
"I still break, but that's like in my living room with my partner."
Charles McDonald checks in with his look at the most notable developments of the 2024 season, both good and bad.
Moore ran off the field in the middle of a play due to a rolled ankle.
Perhaps Dallas will prove a better home for WR Jonathan Mingo. Or perhaps the NFL will be correct in borderline laughing at the Cowboys for sending their fourth-round pick for a WR who has struggled with drops.
DeAndre Hopkins is already paying off for the Chiefs and the Lions and Commanders beefed up on defense. But what are the Cowboys and Steelers both made underwhelming additions.
On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by True Hoops' David Thorpe to discuss the biggest headlines from the start of the NBA season. They break down the reason for the Golden State Warriors' hot start this year and what has held back Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the initial release of the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff rankings and look ahead to the biggest matchups of Week 11.
Ohtani's shoulder injury in the 2024 World Series was apparently a bit worse than the Dodgers let on.
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
The Bulls are taking a step in the right direction, but they aren't a title contender and a 2025 first-round pick is not guaranteed.
The Cincinnati Bengals-Los Angeles Chargers game Nov. 17 is now a "Sunday Night Football" matchup.
Outspoken Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly unloaded on the Yankees on his podcast, saying they were one of the worst teams in the MLB postseason.
What’s more fun than second-guessing NFL coaches? This week, let's take a look a decision made by Patriots' coach Jerod Mayo.
The Patriots appear to have found a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.
Let's take a deeper dive into Cleveland's undefeated start to determine whether trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
The Royals, Guardians, Mariners, Rockies, Brewers and Giants landed two Gold Gloves winners each out of the 20 overall winners.
The trade deadline has come and gone for the 2024 NFL season.
Chepkirui defeated defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final stretch, while Nageeye pulled ahead of 2022 winner Evans Chabet for the win.
The first set of rankings for the inaugural 12-team playoff will be released on Tuesday.