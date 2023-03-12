Donovan Mitchell with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Kyle Lowry played for the first time in more than a month, doing so without starting for the first time in more than a decade. The Miami Heat guard, who had missed his team’s last 15 games with left knee soreness, returned to game action at Orlando on Saturday night — coming off the bench. Lowry — who finished with 12 points and was 3 for 6 from 3-point range — had to play big minutes in part because of the OT game, and in part because Tyler Herro was slowed by food poisoning in-game.