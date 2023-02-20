Donovan Mitchell with a deep 3 vs the Team LeBron

Simu Liu has tweeted out his displeasure at being compared to an Asian man in a “celebrity look-a-like” segment simply because of their coethnic background. The incident happened at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” […]
You cannot blame them for acting in their own self interest in the face of constant chaos. Is that good for the game?
Second album syndrome is being referenced in the locker room with LIV’s “Golf But Louder” breakaway series resuming in the Mexican party environs of Playa del Carmen on Friday.
Wade yelled advice to the singer ahead of their team's narrow victory in Salt Lake City on Friday.
Charles Barkley offered his opinion on the state of the NBA and its players, mentioning that a lockout could be on the horizon.
Check out full show match results and all the video highlights from WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, including Sami Zayns vs Roman Reigns.
Alan Anderson and Keyon Dooling are the latest former players to be sentenced in the fraud scheme involving the NBA's health and welfare benefits plan.
Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.
"Ok we age going BIG tomorrow," Tom Brady wrote with a video of his daughter Vivian Lake, 10, having fun on the bunny slopes during a snow-covered getaway with his three kids
“It certainly was a little bit more difficult than I probably let on.”
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
Jonathan Toews will be staying put in Chicago at the trade deadline after announcing that he's been suffering from Long Covid.
A smart move for veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly could make the difference in a do-or-die season for the Maple Leafs.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Three wild cards in Canada's men's and women's curling championships apparently here to stay means keeping noses to grindstones to earn them. Bumping up the number of wild-card berths from one to three was a COVID-19 adaptation in Calgary's 2021 curling bubble. Brought back by popular demand in 2022 and 2023, wild cards are a Plan B ticket to both the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier for teams which don't win provincial or territorial championships. Earning a
Tom Dundon cites “spectacle of it all’ after crowd of 57,000 packs Carter-Finley Stadium to see 4-1 win over Washington. Could there be another in Raleigh? “Of course,” Dundon said. “Absolutely.”
Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.
ESPN reported that Brendan Steele is making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in time for season-opening event in Mexico Feb. 24-26.
Priti Patel, the former home secretary, has called the England and Wales Cricket Board’s transgender policy “shameful” after Telegraph Sport revealed the concerns of six first-class counties about a trans woman being allowed to compete against 12-year-old girls.
TORONTO — Michael Bunting scored twice as the Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1 on Saturday in the Toronto debuts for Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari. The forwards were acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster three-team trade late Friday — and were in the action at Scotiabank Arena just over 20 hours later. Pierre Engvall, with a goal and an assist, William Nylander and David Kampf had the other goals for Toronto (34-14-8). Joseph Woll made 29 saves. Auston Matthews and R
Right winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte on Sunday. Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal. Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers’ or Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 sixth-round selection.