Donovan Mitchell with a deep 3 vs the New York Knicks

Associated Press

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night. Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.