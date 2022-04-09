Donors pledge $9.9 billion for Ukrainian refugees

STORY: The fundraising event in Warsaw, Poland, yielded 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) to support internally displaced people inside Ukraine, and 7.3 billion euros ($7.9 billion) for refugees who have fled the country to neighbouring states.

Governments, companies and individuals together pledged 4.1 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in donations, which will be distributed largely via the Ukrainian authorities or the United Nations.

The remaining 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) were loans and grants from European Union (EU) financial institutions - including a 4 billion euro ($4.4 billion) program to help provide housing, education and healthcare for refugees arriving in EU countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen co-hosted the event with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.