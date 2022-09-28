Donetsk votes to join Russia, says Russian officials

STORY: Donetsk is one of four occupied regions of Ukraine where five days of voting has taken place.

Russian-backed officials in all four regions have reported huge majorities in favour following the hastily arranged votes.

The four regions - Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson to the south - make up about 15% of Ukrainian territory.

Ballot boxes were taken from house to house by officials in what Ukraine and the West said was an illegitimate, coercive exercise to create a legal pretext for Russia to annex the four regions.