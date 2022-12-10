Donetsk residents exhausted by constant shelling

STORY: "You just can't explain it. Only a person who's been through this can understand," Donetsk resident, Alla, told Reuters. She came to gather the belongings of her friend and neighbour, killed in the shelling.

"People just need some rest in life, that's what we want, that's all. We don't want anything else, neither wealth, nor joy, just to go to bed in peace and wake up in peace, not like I wake up and all these explosions are in my face", Alla siad.

Since 2014, Donetsk has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists, who have accused Ukraine of shelling and targeting civilian infrastructure.

In September 2022, Moscow proclaimed Donetsk and three other regions to be part of Russia after holding referendums denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

