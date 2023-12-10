Doncaster couple unveil Willy Wonka-themed Christmas decorations

A Doncaster couple have revealed their lavish Willy Wonka-themed Christmas decorations to coincide with the release of a new film about the Roald Dahl character's back story. Paul and Micheal Fenning's house has been decked with cut-outs of Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, and features a Christmas wreath with the Wonka wordmark and golden tickets on their front door. Inside, they have decorated their house with Wonka memorabilia including chocolate bars and sweets, and illuminated theatrical posters.