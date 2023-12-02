Donations pour in for 2023 Spirit of Giving toy drive
The 2023 Spirit of Giving Toy Drive is scheduled for December 1-3, and you can make your donation now!
In protest of a dog meat ban which aims to end South Korea’s dog meat trade by 2027, dog farmers are striking back at government officials.
Police in Oregon say they rescued more than a dozen abandoned dogs from the back of a stolen U-Haul truck on Thanksgiving Day.
The animal had to be euthanized, according to deputies
Two people were arrested, and 10 more dogs were found, troopers said.
Astronomers have used two different exoplanet-detecting satellites to solve a cosmic mystery and reveal a rare family of six planets located about 100 light-years from Earth.
Having a dog can reduce the risk of developing dementia in old age, according to research carried out in Japan.
Cats aren’t known to be fans of water. But this rare Manitoba lynx went viral for proving that some big cats do enjoy a swim.
Other Kentucky cities, including Louisville, have banned the sales of dogs and cats at pet stores to stymie puppy mills and other for-profit mass production breeders.
Pet owners are advised to consult their veterinarian if a dog is coughing, sneezing or having nasal discharge.
About 200 South Korean farmers who breed and raise dogs for human consumption held a rally on Thursday near the presidential office in the capital Seoul, demanding the government scrap a plan to ban the controversial centuries-old practice. Dozens of farmers, who had tried to drive into the street in front of the presidential office by truck with dogs in cages that they intended to release at the scene, were turned away by the police who inspected the cargo covered with blankets. The ruling party of President Yoon Suk Yeol has introduced a bill to ban the breeding and sale of dogs for consumption and offer financial compensation for those in the industry forced to shutter their business within a three-year grace period.
An exotic wolf-hybrid pet killed an Alabama baby at a home in Chelsea, Ala., Mayor Tony Picksimer confirmed Friday.
