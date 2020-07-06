Donations Delivered to Housing Estates Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Melbourne

Donated goods were delivered to public housing estates in Melbourne, Victoria, on July 6 after residents were placed under lockdown by the state government due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Bags of goods were dropped at the doorstep of one of the locked-down estates in the Melbourne suburb of Flemington by people including the former Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

Residents have received two weeks of rent relief and each household is eligible for hardship payments of up to $1500.

There were 127 new cases of coronavirus in Victoria on July 6, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

On July 6, the neighbouring state of New South Wales announced it would be closing its border with Victoria in response to the increase in cases over the previous week. Credit: Girmay Mengesha via Storyful