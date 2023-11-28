Donate to Ravens' Family Food and Funds Drive
WBAL-TV, WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM and 98 Rock are partnering again with the Baltimore Ravens for its annual Family, Food and Funds Drive to benefit the Maryland Food Bank. This year's campaign culminates on Giving Tuesday with a phone-a-thon! "The energy in this building tomorrow will be off the charts," Maryland Food Bank president and CEO Carmen Del Guercio said. Monday night, the phones are set up and ready to ring at the Maryland Food Bank.