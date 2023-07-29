Donald Trump walks on stage to song lyrics about going to prison
Donald Trump walks on stage to song lyrics about going to prisonC-SPAN
Donald Trump walks on stage to song lyrics about going to prisonC-SPAN
The "Only in America" walk-up music was a little too on the nose for Trump in Iowa.
"I’m not a conspiracy theorist by any means, but I just think that’s the way it’s playing out," said the New Hampshire Republican.
Christie named the prosecution he “absolutely” believes in and argued that Americans should be “frowning upon” Trump’s conduct in one case.
The head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate has said that their forces could begin attempts to de-occupy Crimea “soon”.
A tweet from the Democratic presidential candidate's account included the numbers 14 and 88 close together, evoking a known hate symbol.
The statement comes after months of news reports of ethical impropriety by members of the high court.
At least nine people have been hurt after two buildings were hit by blasts in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed "Russian missile terror" for the damage to a high-rise apartment block and offices belonging to the country's Secret Service on Friday evening. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram that two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were among those injuried.
The MSNBC host's mocking concern for DeSantis' floundering campaign pointed to serious issues.
Away from the battlefields, there is growing evidence that President Putin's authority and support base is waning as cracks start to form in the foundations of his regime. Is there a whiff of blood in the air around Moscow, and will Putin's evident troubles provide Ukraine (and the international community) the opportunity to capitalise? Although Putin would have felt emboldened by Russia's relatively simple success in annexing Crimea in 2014, he could never have imagined that, nearly 18 months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russia could have become embroiled in such an attritional and damaging conflict.
Ukraine launched a “massive” Himars strike on a key Russian-held city in the south of the country as a major thrust in its counter-offensive showed the first signs of success.
Ukrainian forces are using unreliable North Korean rockets against Russian forces despite Pyongyang's support for Russia's war.
The FBI accused Oppenheimer of a number of false crimes, including espionage and the dissemination of nuclear information to the Soviet Union.
There are many paths to "no jail" for his criminal cases. But in three months, he'll face a state AG bent on running his business out of New York.
Hurd tore into the former president during a major event in front of Iowa Republicans. Their displeasure with his remarks could not be missed.
By comparison, the MSNBC host applauds President Biden for playing Hunter's ongoing investigation and plea deal “exactly by the book” The post Jen Psaki Suggests Trump Would Fire, Personally Attack Federal Prosecutor if Don Jr. Was Under Investigation (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersTucked away in a new law aimed at raising the draft age for Russia’s military are several mysterious amendments that are designed to create new armed groups or paramilitary companies throughout the country.The military companies, also known as “special enterprises,” would be there to maintain public order, protect Russia’s borders, and counter sabotage efforts, according to the text of the bill.As the proposal is currently framed,
TORONTO — Rechie Valdez, who made history this week when she became the first Filipino-Canadian woman named to the federal cabinet, took an unusual path to high political office, transitioning from banking to baking to Parliament. Born in Zambia into a Filipino family that had immigrated to the southern African nation, Valdez, now 43, said the day her flight landed in Canada in December 1989 was the first time she ever put on a winter jacket. "I grew up in shorts and T-shirt and then I came to t
A Pew Research Center survey of more than 7,000 Asian Americans found most see their ancestral homelands favorably -- except for Chinese Americans.
The footage shows why this type of trap is a problem. And it's just one of a number of obstacles standing in the way of Ukraine's offensive push.
If current trends continue, first China, and later India, will have larger economies than the U.S. by 2073.