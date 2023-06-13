Donald Trump Thanks Supporters at Famous Cuban Restaurant in Miami After Not Guilty Plea

Former President Donald Trump was seen thanking his supporters at a Cuban restaurant in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, June 13.

Video shared by Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller shows the embattled former president in good spirits outside the famed Versailles restaurant.

Trump made the visit hours after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges relating to his handling of classified national security records.

In other video shared by Miller, Trump is seen praying with his staff and supporters.

Donald Trump was expected to speak at his New Jersey golf course later on Tuesday evening. Credit: @JasonMillerinDC via Storyful