Donald Trump Takes Part in Contentious 'Chop' at Braves-Astros World Series Game

Former President Donald Trump took part in a “tomahawk chop” with Atlanta Braves fans at their third World Series game against the Houston Astros on October 30.

The National Congress of American Indians condemned the gesture in a statement ahead of the World Series, reiterating the institution’s long-held opposition.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the fan celebration to reporters on October 26. Manfred said the team had the support of local native Americans.

This video shows Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump taking part in the action. Credit: Lisa Duke via Storyful