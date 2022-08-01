Donald Trump Pumps Fists as LIV Golf Crowd Chants 'Let's Go, Brandon!'

Donald Trump was seen pumping his fists as a crowd chanted, “Let’s go, Brandon!” at the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour in Bedminster, New Jersey, on July 31.

The former president was seen at the Trump National Golf Club, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap. He was flanked by his son Donald Trump Jr and Fox News host Tucker Carlson. When the crowd began chanting, Trump pumped his fists, while Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joined the chant, which is a veiled insult to Joe Biden.

Trump has received criticism from some family members of victims of 9/11, among others, as the LIV Golf tour receives funding from Saudi Arabia. Credit: Alex Bruesewitz via Storyful