Donald Trump Jr gives thumbs up leaving court during family fraud trial
Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement.
Tim Scott, GOP candidate for president in 2024, dropped out of the race, ending his plans to become the first African-American to secure the Republican nomination.
One claim in particular from Donald Trump's "very, very smart" daughter "kind of rang a little not true to me," said Stephanie Grisham.
Jacob Chansley rose to infamy as the "QAnon shaman" and the face of the January 6, 2021 seige on the US Capitol. Now, he is trying to return as an elected representative.
The MSNBC host said the former president is showing exactly what he intends to do if elected again.
The former president became fixated on a baseless conspiracy theory that he would return to the White House in August 2021, according to Jonathan Karl's upcoming book
Former President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said Sunday that she will be filing for a mistrial in the former president’s fraud cause in New York “soon,” while raising concerns that it will be the same trial judge deciding on the motion. Trump has repeatedly expressed concerns on both social media and in court about the…
Former President Donald Trump continued his attacks on special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday, including a reference to Smith’s family, at a rally in Claremont, New Hampshire.
The term refers to the mass displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948, as Gaza's residents currently face expulsion from their lands or death.
Documents seized from militants and other intelligence indicated the Hamas had planned to provoke a regional conflict in the Middle East.
The Republican presidential candidate's "unrestrained chainsaw" plan prompted lots of questions on social media.
Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling in favor of extending Trump’s deadlines plays directly into his courtroom delay interests, writes Thomas Moukawsher.
An EXCLUSIVE and totally not-made-up internal memo from Moms for Liberty after last week's tough election losses.
The "SNL" news segment co-anchor spotted an alternate use for Vivek Ramaswamy's description of the Republican Party.
The Republican National Committee threatened to ban candidates from future presidential debates if they participated in an Iowa conservative Christian group’s upcoming forum, the committee said Friday, before working out a deal with the group for it to go on a day later. The Family Leader Foundation invited all major presidential candidates to its “Thanksgiving…
James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, this time with the former president offering a critique of each of his rivals as they participated in the most recent Republican debate. Tonight’s cold-open sketch — which had the five rivals freezing in place as Trump walked on stage — was a bit …
He compared his critics to "vermin" in a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday.
The SBU said it found evidence of a production line for Russia's ski team operating in a factory in Zakarpattia Oblast in western Ukraine.
The Georgia representative argued that her party is losing partly because it doesn’t fulfill promises made to voters. But on abortion, former President Donald Trump’s promise to overturn Roe v. Wade was accomplished, and that is hurting Republicans up and down the ballot.
Why I refused to show my ID at my Mecklenburg polling place | Letters to the editor