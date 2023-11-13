Donald Trump Jr gives thumbs up leaving court during family fraud trial

Associated Press

Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation’s capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement.