Donald Trump gives creepy Armageddon speech in a bid to become president again

MADRID/PARIS (Reuters) -Doubts are growing over the future of Madrid's remaining orders for the Airbus A400M airlifter, European defence sources said on Monday, raising the stakes of talks over the planemaker's future investment in one of its founder nations. The A400M is one of Europe's core defence projects and a focal point for aerospace investment in Spain, which has ordered 27 of the troop planes and is responsible for final assembly. But after several months of uncertainty, European defence sources said Madrid was leaning towards cancelling the remaining 13 or so aircraft in Spain's quota that have not been delivered, after its air force indicated it did not need the extra planes.