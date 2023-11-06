Donald Trump enters New York courtroom to testify in civil fraud trial.mp4
Donald Trump's niece suggested a key detail may also have been blotted out by her uncle's legal team.
“When a defendant honestly believes he can’t possibly get a fair trial from the judge, one of the tactics is to antagonize the judge to a point of causing reversible errors,” celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz says of the strategy
“I can’t imagine having a client like this,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.
Attorney Randy Zelin advised Eric Trump to "shut your mouth" during an appearance on the right-wing network.
Some observers worry about "catastrophic" consequences from the alliance.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump began testifying Monday morning in his civil fraud trial, producing a spectacle of a former president and the leading Republican presidential candidate defending himself against allegations that he dramatically inflated his net worth. His turn on the witness stand, in a case that cuts to the heart of the business brand he spent decades crafting, amounts to a remarkable convergence of his legal troubles and his political ventures. The testimony gives him the opportuni
"They intentionally tested the system but accidentally tested the weak points in 2020," Kinzinger said of the former president and his allies.
Hamas delayed the evacuation of wounded Palestinian civilians from Gaza by placing its own fighters on border departure lists.
Donald Trump is arguably one of the most divisive political figures of our time. Since leaving office in 2021, the former US president has been indicted in a number of criminal cases.
Israel Defense Forces operating deep inside Gaza captured a Hamas compound housing observation posts, training facilities and underground "terror" tunnels, killing several of the group's fighters battles overnight.
Power grab by NC Republicans is now a national embarrassment | Letters to the editor
Ex-president’s legal team argues ‘Court should not permit the prosecution to address Constitutional issues for 60 pages’
Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu has been suspended from Cabinet meetings after suggesting dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza.
One of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s most modern ships, capable of carrying Russia’s Kalibr cruise missiles, was the target of the Nov. 4 strike in the Kerch shipyard, confirmed Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
Dennis Aftergut, a former prosecutor, has some words of wisdom for Donald Trump as he prepares to take the witness stand in his civil fraud trial — advice he’s fairly certain the former president won’t take.
Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. Conditioned by decades of trials and legal disputes, Trump is now poised to reprise his role as witness under extraordinary circumstances: as a former Republican president fighting to save the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. Trump is set to testify Monday at his New York civil fraud trial, taking the stand in a deeply personal matter that is central his image as a successful businessman and threatens to cost him control of marquee properties such as Trump Tower.
Norman Ornstein said he didn't want to "sugar-coat" recent polls and the reasons behind the numbers, which "we will have to explore for many years."
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Sunday acknowledged President Biden was the “legitimately elected president” as Republicans continue to be peppered with questions about whether the 2020 election was legitimate. Pressed by ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on whether the 2020 election was stolen, Youngkin said, “Well, I’ve consistently said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected…
CBSJohn Eastman, a former attorney for Donald Trump who wrote the former president’s so-called “coup memo” that argued for Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification of the 2020 election, pleaded his innocence in an appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night. Eastman was charged alongside Trump and 17 others in Georgia for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election—and is facing possible disbarment as well. “I think what we’re seeing now in the criminalization of political opposition and t
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie was booed while walking on stage at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit event on Saturday. “Now look, every one of those boos, everyone one of those cat calls, everyone one of those yells will not … solve one problem we face in this country,” Christie said. “Your anger against…