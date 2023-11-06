Donald Trump enters New York courtroom to testify in civil fraud trial.mp4

Associated Press

Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. Conditioned by decades of trials and legal disputes, Trump is now poised to reprise his role as witness under extraordinary circumstances: as a former Republican president fighting to save the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. Trump is set to testify Monday at his New York civil fraud trial, taking the stand in a deeply personal matter that is central his image as a successful businessman and threatens to cost him control of marquee properties such as Trump Tower.