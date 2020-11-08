Donald Trump Drives Past Supporters After Golf Session in Virginia

US President Donald Trump waved to cheering supporters outside his Virginia golf club on November 7 as he vowed to push ahead with a legal fight after Joe Biden was announced as the next president of the United States.

The president was filmed at the golf club earlier on that day, telling a crowd that he was “going to win,” and supporters shouting “don’t give up.”

This clip, shot by Chris Mata, shows Trump waving to supporters from a car window as he leaves the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Biden supporters can be seen gathered on the opposite side of the road as trucks with Trump flags drive past the golf club.

Trump released a statement after the race was called saying the “election is far from over.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” the statement read.

“The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots.” Credit: Chris Mata via Storyful