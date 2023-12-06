Donald Trump claims that bizarre gaffes are sarcastic
Donald Trump claims that bizarre gaffes are sarcasticFox News
Donald Trump claims that bizarre gaffes are sarcasticFox News
Former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial turned Tuesday to one of the topics that has vexed him most — the value of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. Testifying for Trump's defense, a Florida real estate attorney said the club could be sold as a home, notwithstanding decades-old legal documents in which Trump said he intended to forswear its use as anything but a club. That's a restriction that is key to New York state lawyers' claims that the former president fraudul
The former congresswoman wasn't supposed to be on the phone call, but listened in anyway.
The former president tore into the former Republican lawmaker and appeared to dismiss a Kevin McCarthy claim at the same time.
Conservative attorney George Conway said Tuesday that people will not criticize former President Trump because they know “he’s a danger.” Conway, a prominent critic of the former president, said on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” that he regretted supporting Trump in 2016, in response to a caller who accused Conway of promoting “left-leaning political lies” and being “fooled by…
The former Biden White House press secretary drew a damning conclusion about how the GOP presidential candidate may govern if she won the 2024 election.
Johnson has failed to do anything about the structural deficiencies that Kevin McCarthy couldn't address before getting booted.
Today, further to news from Ukraine we cover further updates from the debate over funding and we speak to analyst Konrad Muzyka from Rochan Consulting to hear his analysis on the war in Winter 2023.
ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — A New Brunswick municipal council has declared a state of emergency, citing "unprecedented" rates of homelessness and the recent death of an unhoused resident. The declaration by the municipal district of St. Stephen, N.B., dated Monday, takes pointed aim at the provincial government, accusing it of failing to provide housing and social services to the community’s residents. The council is calling on Premier Blaine Higgs to use part of the province's budgetary surplus to fund
The former president and Republican 2024 front-runner hit back at the actor's recent criticism of him.
Due to their procedural snafu, Trump's lawyers will have to wait at least a week for a decision.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesKash Patel promised Steve Bannon, a fellow member of the former Trump adviser club, that the former president means to deliver on the vengeance he has vowed to exact should he win re-election to the White House next year. While hosting Patel on his War Room podcast Tuesday, Bannon asked if he felt “highly confident” that a fresh Trump administration could quickly “get rolling on prosecutions.” Patel, who held a number of national security roles in the Trump administra
It will take two weeks for Russian forces to repair the defenses around the Crimean Bridge after a recent storm, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Dec. 4, adding that Ukraine will not hesitate to strike the bridge in the meantime.
The House speaker offered a remarkable statement in support of those who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
The radio host has a plan to keep the former president from returning as a dictator.
The former New Jersey governor also predicted what could become the final straw for Trump supporters.
"Axe the tax" (or its American counterpart, "ax the tax") has been used as a slogan in countless political campaigns over the decades. It's a simple message, often a popular one and, hey, it rhymes.Back in 1989, there were "Axe the Tax" rallies over the proposed GST. The events had a way of uniting political rivals who shared an opponent in prime minister Brian Mulroney. Speakers at a rally in Kindersley, Sask., included the Reform Party's Preston Manning, the Liberals' Lloyd Axworthy and the Sa
Alyssa Farah Griffin made the stunning revelation during a discussion about the dangers of a second Trump presidency.
In a widely-watched referendum, Venezuelans voted in favour of the country’s push to annex a huge chunk of neighbouring Guyana. CBC’s Ellen Mauro breaks down the long-standing dispute over the Essequibo region and why it’s being reignited now.
Chinese consumers are defaulting on their credit cards, mortgages, and other debts in droves. Americans are also feeling financial pressures today.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has vetoed a bill passed by the legislature that would have allowed Ukraine to receive armored vehicles free of charge, news outlet Nova Bulgaria reported on Dec. 4.