Donald Trump calls Chris Christie a 'maniac' in Tucker Carlson interview
Former Fox News host and the fiancée of Mr Trump’s eldest son Don Jr dared the network to ‘try to stop’ them from joining the debate in Milwaukee
"At the end of the day, they're facing very serious criminal charges," MSNBC analyst Neal Katyal says The post Trump Framing Arrest as ‘Act of Patriotism’ Is Like Calling Mug Shot a ‘Supermodel Photo,’ Former Obama Counsel Says (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
CHARLOTTETOWN — The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Charlottetown, adding that the government will build two new ferries for that route before 2028. Trudeau says the federal government will purchase the MV Fanafjord to replace the MV Holiday Island, which caught fire last summer and was removed from service. Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the price of
British security sources believe that the shooting down of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s private jet was carried out by the FSB intelligence agency on the orders of Vladimir Putin.
The Fox News host apparently doesn't like narcissistic egomaniac presidents who tell lies.
The former president is reportedly following through on a promise to help his alleged co-conspirator after Giuliani pleaded with him to pay his legal bills.
Director of programming at Right Side Broadcasting Network calls photobombers ‘classless trash’
Marc Short said Trump's former chief of staff was "central" to the events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.
"He's cooperating — and he's going to give up the president," said former Rep. David Jolly.
Russia plans to sink at least six ferries to create a protective barrier around the Kerch Bridge, Ukraine says.
The former White House press secretary says “it’s anyone’s guess” why the former New Jersey governor doesn’t like the former president The post Fox News’ Kayleigh McEnany Urges Chris Christie Not to Attack Trump at Debate, Warns of ‘Kamikaze Mission’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukraine wants its sovereignty and territory restored and Russian invaders expelled. For that to happen, at least one miracle is needed.
The Netherlands will send Ukraine a thousand chargers for remote demining, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on a visit to Kyiv. The announcement coincides with heavily mined Russian defence lines slowing down a Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture territory seized by Russia since its forces invaded in February 2022. "There is a decision to provide about a thousand portable chargers for remote demining that can make passageways in engineered barriers," Ollongren was quoted as saying on the Ukrainian defence ministry website at a meeting with Ukrainian minister Oleksiy Reznikov on Tuesday.
A Chinese activist who had spent time in jail for criticizing Xi Jinping used a jet ski to travel across the Yellow Sea from China to South Korea.
"The idea of joining Russia is still popular in Abkhazia and South Ossetia," Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote in an article published early on Wednesday by Argumenty I Fakty newspaper. "It could quite possibly be implemented if there are good reasons for that," said Medvedev, who has cast himself as one of Russia's most hawkish political voices since its forces invaded Ukraine starting in February 2022.
Five Russian jets have been blown up by Ukraine in the past three days, as Britain said drone attacks on targets within Russia were being launched from inside its own territory.
A recent memo advises members at the Republican National Committee summer meeting to report any "unauthorized media activity" to Republican Party staff.
David Shafer is among four codefendants who have so far surrendered to authorities in Georgia
By framing the impeachment question as a battle over documents, Republicans can sidestep the fact that their main allegation against the Bidens remains completely unfounded.
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s state airline made its first international trip since the start of the Covid pandemic, in a sign of easing border restrictions that could repatriate its stranded nationals abroad and increase trade with its powerful neighbor.Most Read from BloombergHuawei Is Building a Secret Network for Chips, Trade Group WarnsGoldman Is Cracking Down on Employees That Aren't in Office Five Days a WeekMusk Told Pentagon He Spoke to Putin Directly, New Yorker SaysBonds Climb on Weak