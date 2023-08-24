Donald Trump calls Chris Christie a 'maniac' in Tucker Carlson interview

The Canadian Press

CHARLOTTETOWN — The federal government says it will purchase a ferry for the route between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Charlottetown, adding that the government will build two new ferries for that route before 2028. Trudeau says the federal government will purchase the MV Fanafjord to replace the MV Holiday Island, which caught fire last summer and was removed from service. Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the price of