‘I Don’t Want to Say the Election’s Over’: Trump Outtakes Shown During January 6 Committee Hearing

Outtakes of a speech given on January 7 2021 by former US president Donald Trump show that he said, “I don’t want to say the election’s over” in a remark that wasn’t published at the time.

In the published version of the speech, Trump called for a “seamless” transition of power.

Outtakes of the taped speech from Trump were shown during a January 6th Committee on the evening of Thursday, July 21, 2022.

“This election is now over. Congress has certified the results,” Trump says in one of the outtakes, before pausing. “I don’t want to say the election’s over, I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over.” Credit: C-SPAN via Storyful