Don’t believe the freakout about Kyren Williams | Fantasy Football Live

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Andy Behrens explains why the panic about the Rams running back should not be believed heading into the season.

Video Transcript

Give me something that maybe you don't believe in as much grinch.

Yeah, I think all the, I think all the worries about Kyron Williams were make believe, I think they were ludicrously exaggerated.

Um And I, I'd say this as somebody who really likes Blake Quorum and his long term potential.

Uh He was a terror in the big 10 last year.

He, he stomped all over my Hawkeye, he stomped all over everyone.

But we experienced such like collective freak out in fantasy circles last week when uh you know, Sean mcveigh revealed that Williams is going to be returning punts for him.

Everyone had maybe forgotten that he's actually had that responsibility at times in the past.

It's not entirely new whenever mcveigh discusses quorum.

It's also, it's as a rotational player to spell Williams.

These guys aren't generally discussed as a 12 punch.

They're not like one A and one B necessarily also Blake Quorum listed as teams kick returner, which is perhaps an even more worrisome detail for a running back.

So I'm not that worried about Kyron Williams.

We have to remember that he was one of the decisive players in fantasy last year.

If you had him in the final, like a month and a half of the season, it's a really good chance you won your league.

They're running it back with him as they're featured back.

I'm not worried at all.