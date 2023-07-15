Don Diego VFW plans to send a message of support with Pride Parade float

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersDonald Trump's attorneys are doing what they always do: delay, delay, delay.Team Trump’s latest attempt to stall centers around their push to hold the Mar-a-Lago classified documents trial after the 2024 election, claiming that the schedule just won’t work with the former president’s ability to campaign for president.“When I saw that 10-page filing from Trump’s lawyers, it’s a laughable piece of work,” former federal prosecutor a