Dominic Smith's two-run single

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — It's only late July but a playoff-like atmosphere has arrived at Toronto's Rogers Centre. Matt Chapman and Danny Jansen hit solo home runs in the second and third innings to take the lead as the Blue Jays held off the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 on Friday. The win snapped L.A.'s four-game win streak and gave Toronto a critical win in the American League's post-season hunt. "We're fighting every day for a playoff spot," said Chapman. "So I think with that in the back of our heads and just co