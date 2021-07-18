Dominic Smith's RBI single
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Dominic Smith rips a single just past the reach of John Nogowski to drive in the Mets' first run of the game
Dominic Smith rips a single just past the reach of John Nogowski to drive in the Mets' first run of the game
Carey Price is the biggest star left unprotected for the Kraken to select, but there's plenty of other talent available.
The 26-year-old two-time MVP is one win from an NBA championship.
The Nationals confirmed that there had been a shooting outside the stadium's third base gate.
McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.
The Bucks guard strips the ball and finds his teammate for a dunk in the final seconds to clinch Game 5 of the NBA Finals for Milwaukee.
Things got heated at Yankee Stadium.
Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Should this have counted?
The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward pool, acquiring forward Jason Dickinson from the Dallas Stars.
Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa will each be seeking their second major when the Open Championship concludes Sunday.
Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says 15,000 fans will be allowed in the stands when the team returns to Toronto later this month.
Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.
No one had ever landed a 1080 in competition.
New York sent a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Lightning for Goodrow, one of the key additions who helped Tampa Bay win the Cup each of the past two seasons.
Dolores Claman, the woman behind the catchy tune that used to introduce CBC's "Hockey Night in Canada" broadcasts, has died at 94.
The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the Arizona Coyotes in a trade just before the NHL roster freeze for the Seattle expansion draft.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.
LeBron James can help a poorly-reviewed movie bring in boatloads of cash on opening weekend.
The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside the stadium. The teams were to play the regularly scheduled game later in the day. Fernando Tatis Jr. had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres, and Tommy Pham had three hits and two walks. The game was halted Saturday night with the Pad