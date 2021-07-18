Dominic Smith's RBI single

The Canadian Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four San Diego relievers combined to toss four scoreless innings and the Padres defeated the Washington Nationals 10-4 Sunday in the completion of a game suspended the previous night because of a shooting outside the stadium. The teams were to play the regularly scheduled game later in the day. Fernando Tatis Jr. had his third four-hit game of the season and scored twice for the Padres, and Tommy Pham had three hits and two walks. The game was halted Saturday night with the Pad