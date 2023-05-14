Fletcher hits a three-run triple

The Canadian Press

RIGA, Latvia — MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists as Canada downed co-host Latvia Friday in its opening game at the world men's hockey championship. Lawson Crouse, Scott Laughton, Sammy Blais, Joe Veleno and Jack McBain also had goals as the Canadians spread the scoring around. “I do not really know how I would have drawn it up, but it is such an honour to wear this jersey and represent my country," said Weegar, who made his Team Canada debut on Friday. "This game will help build some c