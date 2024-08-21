Domingo Germán tosses six scoreless innings
Domingo Germán strikes out four batters and allows only three hits over six scoreless innings in his start against the Rangers
Verlander threw 5 innings during Houston's loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Charles Robinson checks in from the road with info on quarterbacks, rookies, fantasy and a whole lot more.
The perfect athlete-product partnership exists, and we have Angel Reese to thank.
Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of becoming the sixth player in MLB history to tally 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
Which contracts will get done before the season starts?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend in baseball including the Little League Classic and the final Battle of the Bay in Oakland. The two also make their pick for the player of the weekend.
Team USA will include 141 returning Paralympians, including swimmer Jessica Long, sprinter Hunter Woodhall and multi-sport Paralympian Oksana Masters.
The Atlanta Braves suffered another major injury in their lineup, with Austin Riley fracturing his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Boise State named Maddux Madsen the team's starting quarterback for the 2024 season, tabbing him over Malachi Nelson, who transferred from USC.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Right before the 2024 season starts this Saturday, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde start the season on a positive note: by discussing which head coaches will get fired first. They inspect the hot seat situations for top names like Florida's Billy Napier, Baylor's Dave Aranda, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman.
Beltré will join Nolan Ryan and Iván Rodríguez as the only Rangers players to receive the honor.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
It's not easy for a rookie to pick up Andy Reid's offense and play a big role right away. Xavier Worthy could be an exception.
Michael Penix Jr. is done for the preseason, Raheem Morris said.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.