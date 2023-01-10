Dominant Auston Matthews can still reach 50 goals this season

Auston Matthews hasn't reached the goal-scoring heights of "Rocket" Richard 2021-22 season but the Maple Leafs star is still the difference maker for Toronto on a nightly basis. Matthews scored 29 goals in the last 41 games of last season and many are tipping him to up the production and reach the 50-goal mark.

Video Transcript

- So a big topic this season has been Auston Matthews and his scoring. Wide out, he's not scoring at the pace that we're used to. But I still think he's having impactful games every single night. I mean, I'm noticing him making like two, three, four defensive plays per game. And literally on back checks, he's stealing pucks from players as well.

However, we do know Matthews for his goal scoring ability. But I do think 50 goals still is possible. I mean, again, it hasn't been the first time that Auston Matthews has gone on a crazy run of goals. And something that we haven't seen as much, and a lot of people have mentioned this, is we haven't seen a lot of those two goal Auston Matthews games. You remember those? The games that used to really frustrated us because he'd score two but he would never get the hat trick, and it only happened like once against like New Jersey randomly, or that other game against Colorado.

So if Matthews can start to put together those two goal games and start to go on like a really, really scary stretch, I still think 50 goals is possible. Yes, he's on pace for 40 or 41, but I still think 50 is possible. I mean, think of last year. Last year, he got 51 and 50. I mean, 30 and 41, I think that's pretty possible.

Latest Stories

  • Nashville brings 4-game win streak into matchup against Toronto

    Nashville Predators (18-14-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division)Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs.Toronto is 25-9-7 overall and 14-3-4 at home. The Maple Leafs have a +34 scoring differential, with 141 total goals scored and 107 given up.Nashville is 18-14-6 overall and 10-8-3 on the road. The Predators s

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Tavares, Marner lead Maple Leafs to 6-2 win over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Sunday night. Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for Toronto, which swept its three-game season series with the Flyers. Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th

  • Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s job is not on the line vs. Tampa Bay

    Jones says Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s job is not on the line in Monday’s wildcard playoff game vs. Tampa Bay. Do you believe him?

  • Tom Brady sets 2 NFL records on 1 play

    Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.

  • OHL roundup: Steelheads whip Wolves 7-2 in offensive outburst

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Angus MacDonell and Jack Van Volsen each scored a goal and added an assist as the Mississauga Steelheads whipped the Sudbury Wolves 7-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday. Brice Cooke, Charlie Callaghan, Lucas Karmiris, James Hardie and Justin DeZoete also scored for the Steelheads. Landon McCallum and Nick DeGrazia scored for the Wolves, who were outshot 48-30. --- BATTALION 7 ICEDOGS 2 NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle McDonald and Kyle Jackson each scored twice as the North Ba

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed ailment. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed signif

  • Judge rejects Trump’s claim that New York’s $250m fraud lawsuit against him is ‘witch hunt’

    Ruling means former president one step closer to potential trial

  • Music is noelle's super power

    TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – Noelle Maracle is stumped when asked what she believes her super power is. The 22-year-old rising music star from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory stopped mid-interview when the question was posed to her. After some thought, she mustered a couple of answers that the look on her face indicated even she felt weren’t befitting the question. “I can walk on my hands,” she said through a smile that could light up a concert hall. “I can put people to sleep singing to them,” she

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Edmonton Elks sign all-star Loucheiz Purifoy after his release from B.C. Lions

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed all-star defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy after his release last week from the B.C. Lions. The 30-year-old was a CFL all-star in 2022 compiling 55 tackles, three interceptions and a sack in 18 regular season games for the Lions. In six CFL seasons, the five-foot-11, 190-pound back has appeared in 101 regular-season games for the Lions, Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders. The University of Florida product has a career 282 tackles, eight sacks, 16

  • Report: Raptors' Trent Jr. 'undeniably' available ahead of trade deadline

    Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely Raptors player to be traded ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to insider Marc Stein.

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about