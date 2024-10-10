Domantas Sabonis throws it down!

With one monumental swing, New York's shortstop lifted the Mets to a 4-1 victory and a celebration at Citi Field.
After another shutout of the Guardians, Detroit is one win away from advancing to the ALCS and sending Cleveland home.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis "Ice" Young react to NBA.com's survey of general managers around the league, preview the 2024 WNBA Finals and discuss this year's class entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Forgotten, mocked and dismissed after an embarrassing loss in their opener, the Tigers are now rattling off wins and have a clear path to the CFP.
Breaking down the Lakers' biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Gabriel is on pace to break Bo Nix's completion percentage record through the first five games of the season.
Stay on top of the latest fantasy basketball draft trends as analyst Dan Titus highlights the biggest risers and fallers ahead of season tip-off.
New England believes Maye gives them their best chance to win now. But is this defensible short-term decision also the best long-term move?
Manaea's first-pitch changeup en route to a critical strikeout of Bryce Harper proved to be the key moment of the matchup.
Week 5 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 6. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 6 to maximize your fantasy lineups.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman wrap up Week 6 of college football with Miami’s win against Cal, react to the latest AP Poll rankings, and preview the biggest games of Week 7.
After a heated Game 2 in Los Angeles, the NLDS is moving to San Diego, with an increased police presence and a message from the Padres urging fans to "stay classy."
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 6 quarterback rankings.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 6 of the 2024 season.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR running back rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 half-PPR flex rankings.
Breaking down Phoenix's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
Breaking down Indiana's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 6 tight end rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 6 kicker rankings.