Domantas Sabonis sets up the nice finish, 03/25/2024
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H
Max Domi lined up for a faceoff in Washington, looked over at Alex Ovechkin and thought, “Wow, that’s going to be the greatest goal-scorer of all time.” Then he looked over at Auston Matthews and realized his Toronto teammate could be in that discussion too. That came in the middle of another two-goal game by Matthews, who has scored an NHL-leading 58 this season. Scoring 70 would require a goal-a-game tear down the stretch, which isn't out of the realm of possibility by any means, but the U.S.-
Former Miami Open finalist Casper Ruud was caught on camera ripping the tournament for being “cheap” and not providing adequate changing room.
Right after her most recent win earlier this month, Maycee Barber knew what she wanted next. It wasn't a hospital stay.
Louisiana State University women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey ripped the Washington Post on Saturday over what she describes as a ‘hit piece’ in which she has threatened legal action if published.
DENVER — Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is returning to the NHL team's bench for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis had been away from the team since March 16 for family reasons. The Canadiens say St. Louis' 16-year-old son, Mason, suffered an injury while playing in a hockey game. Mason experienced injury complications a week later and was hospitalized. Mason's condition has since stabilized and he is recovering at the St. Louis family home in Connecticut,
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule. ___ AP NFL: https:
MONTREAL — The second Ilia Malinin took the ice on Saturday night, he decided he would try to play the ace up his sleeve. "I knew that this could be the best skate of my life,” he said. “Or it could go terribly wrong." The self-proclaimed “Quad God” lived up to his nickname, spinning through the air and landing his patented quad axel to open his free program. And the rest was history. Malinin hit five more quad jumps cleanly to snatch the men’s singles crown and set a record at the world figure
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies. Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. “I'm very saddened and shocked that someone I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
Dana White thinks Jake Paul needs Mike Tyson to garner interest for their fight.
"It still makes me think of (my son), and that's worth a smile or two."
Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday
"After a couple of years of painful deliberation, I have come to realize that I do not want to play professional golf."
Zach Hyman was never — not once — the best player on his team. Or the fastest. Or the one with the most skill. That didn't matter. Hyman was focused on things he could control. His work ethic, his relentless drive, an engine that never seems to quit. "I haven't had the easiest journey," said the Edmonton Oilers winger. "Nobody thought I would continue to progress." Hyman has not only progressed — he's now in elite NHL company. The Toronto native selected with the 123rd pick at the 2010 draft sco