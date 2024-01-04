Domantas Sabonis with the flush
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
Why the NBA’s new 65-game rule affects Heat center Bam Adebayo more than most.
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Clippers reserve guard Norman Powell had proven to be adaptable in the NBA game, and learning how to stay focused in trying times helped him get there.
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Immanuel Quickley scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Toronto Raptors weathered a late Memphis rally to defeat the Grizzlies 116-111 on Wednesday night. Quickley, who came to Toronto in a late-December trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks, was 8 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Scottie Barnes finished with 20 for Toronto. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished wit
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 10 assists and a fourth-quarter dunk over Victor Wembanyama, Desmond Bane added 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half spurt to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-98 on Tuesday night. Santi Aldama added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a three-game losing streak Wembanyama led the Spurs with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Keldon Johnson finished with 19 points, along with six rebounds and four assists. Jul
When Hypegolf spoke with Erica Malbon from Malbon Golf in September, the co-founder suggested that...
The Charlotte Hornets beat the Sacramento Kings to snap their 11-game losing streak. Here’s what went wrong.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale agai
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
Ross Atkins shares your disappointment, Blue Jays fans. He also felt the sting of Shohei Ohtani turning down Toronto. Atkins spoke with media on Wednesday after the signings of centre-fielder Kevin Kiermaier and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Although the Blue Jays general manager didn't want to dwell on Ohtani's decision to choose the Los Angeles Dodgers over Toronto in free agency, he took a moment to commiserate with his team's fan base. "We were obviously disappointed with the outcome and i
Ja Morant said he didn't wake up wanting to dunk on Victor Wembanyama, but was happy to provide a "late Christmas gift" to his fans by jamming on the 7-footer during a Memphis Grizzlies victory.
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.