Domantas Sabonis with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks

The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
The path for USA Basketball this summer on its way to the FIBA World Cup is set: from Las Vegas to Spain to Abu Dhabi to the Philippines. In Grant Hill’s case, taking the long way to Manila is symbolic, because his history with the Philippines started about three decades ago. Hill — now the managing director for USA Basketball’s men’s national team — went to the basketball-crazed country in the mid-1990s and knows how big the sport is there.
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
College Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Penders urged the NCAA to "remember this slap in the face" after UNC declined NIT invitation.
The 46-22 Denver Nuggets are well clear in the Western Conference but have now dropped three straight games in a sign of complacency.
The Heat hung on thanks to a defensive play at the rim by Bam Adebayo.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
UNC is the first preseason No. 1 to miss the NCAA tournament since the field expanded in 1985.
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, North Carolina's men's basketball team decided not to participate in the NIT.
The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.
Parity in the NBA is as high as it's been in recent memory with many teams going all-in right now. A lot of them could fail to meet lofty expectations but could still put together multiple winning seasons and playoff series victories. With the ...
Ja Morant reportedly entered a counseling program in Florida on Monday, nearly two weeks after he was seen flashing what appeared to be a gun on social media.
Jon Scheyer took over for Mike Krzyzewski and won an ACC title as a first-year head coach. “A lot of veteran coaches couldn’t do it,” Duke assistant Chris Carrawell said.
In a fitting end to a volatile season in the polls, a new No. 1 tops the final AP Top 25 poll after Houston stumbles in AAC tournament final. How high is Duke ranked?
Trey Lyles fouled Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds of the game on Monday night, which prompted a huge scrum in Sacramento.
Yahoo Sports college basketball experts Krysten Peek, Frank Schwab, and Nick Bromberg gives you their Final Four and National Champion picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Georgia Tech moved quickly to put a new leader in charge of its struggling men's basketball program, hiring longtime NBA guard Damon Stoudamire as the new Yellow Jackets coach on Monday. The 49-year-old Stoudamire comes to the Atlantic Coast Conference school from the Boston Celtics, where he had been an assistant coach since 2021.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Stephen Curry's 36-point game in the Warriors' win over the Bucks.