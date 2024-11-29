Dolphins vs. Packers highlights Week 13
Watch highlights from the Week 13 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers during the 2024 NFL season.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
"Early on, you’re trying to protect him." Once the Packers stopped doing that to Jordan Love, he took off. Will Young do the same?
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Purdy's shoulder soreness is serious enough that he won't play against the Packers.
The Niners tight end missed last week's game with a hamstring injury.
Eberflus also defended his decision to attempt the field goal from 46 yards without trying to get closer.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
Bowers is fulfilling expectations as a top NFL tight end in his rookie season.
The bones of a playoff roster are still very much there. Since Tua Tagovailoa’s return in Week 8, the Dolphins are back to being a functional team.
Matt Eberflus believes the Bears handled the end of Thursday's game "the right way" and accepted blame for another disappointing loss.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
Once again, the Detroit Lions are playing on Thanksgiving, only this year America will happily tune in thanks, in large part, to Jared Goff — the best story in the NFL.
Fractured ankle? Shoot it up and tape it up. Fred Warner is playing.
Brandon Crawford won a pair of World Series titles with the Giants, who he spent nearly all of his MLB career with.