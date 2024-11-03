Dolphins vs. Bills highlights Week 9
Watch highlights from the Week 9 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 NFL season
The Bills got in trouble against the Dolphins, but Tyler Bass' foot bailed them out.
The AFC East is just about wrapped up, and it's only the first weekend in November.
Miami finally looked like a big-boy offense again. Unfortunately it still lost a heartbreaker to Arizona, and at 2-5, that can't happen anymore.
