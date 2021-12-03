Dolphins Swim Alongside Surfers in Byron Bay

A pod of dolphins joined a group of surfers in Byron Bay, New South Wales, diving in and out of the waves before they broke on the shore.

Footage by Wing Yan Teresa Ng, who said she filmed the video on November 28 at the famous surf spot, Wategos Beach, shows the dolphins swimming as a group of surfers paddle closer to the beach.

Approximately 865 dolphins have made their home the in Byron Bay area, Dolphin Research Australia estimated, with the population consisting of “resident, semi-resident and transient individual dolphins.” Credit: Wing Yan Teresa Ng via Storyful