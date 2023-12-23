Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on blocking out the noise: 'I keep receipts'
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa explains how he blocks out the noise, but simultaneously keeps receipts.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa explains how he blocks out the noise, but simultaneously keeps receipts.
Aaron Rodgers’ rift with his family — including his younger brother Jordan Rodgers — dates back to at least 2014
NFL Week 16 picks: Cowboys at Dolphins, Ravens at 49ers and a pair of upsets. Our previews and predictions for all 16 games
Every roster move counts in the fantasy playoffs, and Jorge Martin makes a call on running backs in both great and rough matchups.
The reality star met the Giants quarterback when he hosted a meet and greet in East Hanover, New Jersey on Wednesday
Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers spoofed ambulance-chasing attorneys on TV for kicks.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — New Orleans coach Dennis Allen knew coming into Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams that the Saints couldn't be conservative in their decisions. Not when they were facing a resurgent Rams offense and with the Saints' own playoff hopes on the line. New Orleans' aggressiveness though turned into one of its biggest shortcomings in its 30-22 loss. The Saints turned it over on downs three times, which the Rams converted into 13 points. Derek Carr's only interception o
It’s been a rough season for some Chiefs wide receivers, which fans took note of in response to the team’s social-media post.
Dolphins rule out Hunt for Sunday
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver's cause of death was reported Thursday
Tony Pollard and Gus Edwards are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 16.
In the land of feel-good Hollywood stories, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams are becoming stars in Los Angeles as the Rams pursue an NFC playoff spot.
Notre Dame's two for two in bowl games under coach Marcus Freeman. This year, the Fighting Irish take on Oregon State for the third time ever.
Bears QB Justin Fields is a true leader through and through.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?
Dolphins-Ravens will remain 1 p.m.
Dolphins core can make their case to ownership
It's the fantasy football semifinals in most leagues this week. Let Dalton Del Don provide you with lineup advice (and some DFS tips) for every game.
While the playoff race and standings are the focal points of the stretch run of the NFL regular season, several players have a chance to set records.
Curtis Samuel and Rashee Rice are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 16 of the fantasy football season.
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.